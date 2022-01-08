Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Relationship Timeline on Bachelor Nation

Relationship timeline of Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

There’s no stopping them now! When Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick began their headline-making relationship in January 2019, things got even hotter in Bachelor Nation.

The former banker and the Dew Edit designer met during an interview on Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast and confirmed their relationship shortly after their first date.

The former Bachelorette and her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, called off their three-year engagement just two months ago.

The former couple, who met and married in 2015 during season 11 of the hit reality dating show, announced their split in a joint statement in November 2018.

“After three incredible years together, we’ve decided to part ways.

“After careful and respectful consideration, this difficult decision has been made,” the statement said at the time.

“Even though we’re no longer a couple, we’re adamant about staying friends.”

We’ve both grown as individuals, which is leading us in different directions, but we hope to continue to support each other in new ways.

Our relationship has always been very public because of how we met, and we’ve enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Shortly after the two went public with their relationship, the Boothcamp Gym owner opened up about Bristowe’s newfound happiness with Tartick.

“Right now, I’m trying to figure out what’s going on.

This, I suppose, also applies to her new relationship.

“It just makes me question everything we’ve had,” Booth said in an interview with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their podcast “Almost Famous: In Depth.”

“I believe that’s one of the major questions that runs through my mind — just trying to understand that, which I believe is difficult to understand.”

Take a look back at Bristowe and Tartick’s lighthearted romance, from surprise visits to goofing off together.

