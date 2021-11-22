Kaitlyn Bristowe of Bachelor Nation says “hormonal depression” has put her “relationship through its paces.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe of Bachelor Nation claims that “hormonal depression” has put her “relationship through its paces.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s fans are ecstatic as she opens up about her mental health.

The Bachelorette co-host revealed her “hormonal depression” in a private Instagram post.

Do you mind if she’s a little more open with you?

In her most recent Instagram post, Kaitlyn Bristowe made no holds barred.

On Nov. 8, the Bachelorette co-host shared an “unfiltered moment” about her mental health with her Instagram followers.

Twenty-first.

“I wanted to take a break from my glam shots, filtered photos, trips, and tour,” she wrote, “to let you know I also struggle with mental health.”

“This page is primarily a highlight reel for me, but I like to throw in some raw s—t to keep it real.”

In the photo, the 36-year-old is seen sitting in the backseat of a car, her face free of makeup and holding the one true savior of all: an extra-large, iced coffee.

She opened up about the source of her overwhelming emotions and how they are affecting her relationship with fiancé Jason Tartick, keeping things real.

“I’m having trouble today, and it’s no surprise that I’m on my period.”

“I have hormonal depression like a MF, and it’s causing problems in my relationship, shameful spirals, and I just sat on a 5-hour flight talking myself out of a panic attack,” she wrote.

“I get to live an exciting life and I’m so proud of myself for working so hard, but it’s taking its toll on me today.”

“Does anyone else suffer from hormonal depression? I used to think I was insane, and I never realized it was always around the same time,” Kaitlyn continued.

Hormones are the devil, and they’re more powerful than I am.

Today, all I want to do is crawl into my own bed and cry.

However, I am short on time.

This coffee, which is about the same size as me, can only do so much.

I’m here to talk about how you’re all feeling today, good or bad, in the comments on this drive.”

Kaitlyn is fortunate in that she is not alone.

Kaitlyn’s comments were full of encouragement and love.

“This is real,” wrote Nikki Glaser.

It’s so true.

Recognize that whatever you’re going through won’t last forever.

It always helps me remember I’m sick and it’ll pass like a cold,” one user joked.

Kaitlyn hears her message and says, “HOLY SPIRIT ACTIVATE.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Kaitlyn Bristowe of Bachelor Nation claims that “hormonal depression” has put her “relationship through its paces.”

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/8Vftia1jDYMT?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdH

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe Says “Hormonal Depression” Puts Her “Relationship Through Hard Times”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe)