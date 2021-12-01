Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s Post-Divorce Relationship: They’re ‘On Good Terms’

Despite her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have remained supportive of one another.

“You could tell it’s an amicable divorce [and]far from messy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She and Karl are on good terms.”

When the divorce is finalized — the 35-year-old Flight Attendant actress filed on September 3 — she will be able to “officially move on [and]that chapter [will be]closed,” according to the source.

“It could take months to be finalized,” the source adds, “but it wouldn’t be because of any fighting, it would just be because the process takes time.”

In the midst of her divorce proceedings, the Big Bang Theory alum has been “doing great.”

After three years of marriage, the couple, who married in June 2018, announced their divorce in September.

“Despite our deep love and respect for one another, we’ve realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the actress and Cook, 30, said at the time in a statement.

“We’ve both shared so much of our journey publicly, and while we’d prefer to keep this aspect of our personal lives private, we wanted to be honest with each other.”

On the contrary, there is no rage or animosity.”

“We made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further,” the exes, who began dating in 2016, said.

Cuoco had been in “good spirits” as she resumed filming projects like Meet Cute and The Flight Attendant less than a month after the couple announced their split.

“She doesn’t come off as someone who just divorced her husband,” a second source told Us later that month, adding that she wasn’t ready to start dating again just yet.

“She really wants to focus on herself and her upcoming roles at this time.”

She is upbeat and optimistic about the situation.

