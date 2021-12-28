Kam and Leroy from ‘The Challenge’ are expecting their first child; what are their ages?

Kam and Leroy, stars of ‘The Challenge,’ are expecting their first child; how old are they?

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett, both of The Challenge, started dating in February.

After meeting during the Vendettas in 2018, the two plan to marry in 2020.

Following Leroy’s retirement and their relocation to Houston, Texas, the couple announced their pregnancy in a Christmas-themed Instagram post.

What are the ages of the fan-favorite players?

Malkamitu “Kam” Williams is 27 years old and was born on March 3, 1994.

Michigan native (b.

Leroy Garrett was born on May 16, 1985, and is 36 years old.

Kam made her debut on Are You the One? 5 (2017), where she met Eddie Williams, her “perfect match.”

She ended things with him after he and her best friend hooked up behind her back, and she seemed to focus on The Challenge.

Kam and Leroy’s relationship has been on-again, off-again, and it appears that the two exes are back together!

On MTV tonight at 98c, catch The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2! pic.twitter.com9pwE7RtrHr

During Season 36 of ‘The Challenge,’ Kam Williams says Leroy Garrett gave it his all.

She made her debut on Vendettas (2018) and immediately established herself as “Killa Kam” by winning three eliminations.

She competed in two more seasons before appearing in the finals of War of the Worlds 2 (2019) and Double Agents (2020) in back-to-back seasons.

Leroy competed as a rookie on Rivals (2011) after his partner couldn’t continue after his appearance on Real World: Las Vegas (2011).

He came back 11 more times, competing in four more finals.

Leroy announced his retirement from the franchise following his performance in Double Agents.

Kam wanted to make their relationship official after they met during her rookie season in 2018.

Leroy didn’t want to start anything serious because she lived in New Jersey and he spent his time in Las Vegas when he wasn’t filming.

As a result, they decided to stay friends.

They reconnected a year later at War of the Worlds (2019), but Kam preferred to focus on her new relationship with UK rookie Theo Campbell.

The purge will affect two teams: Kam and Leroy, and Joss and Kayleigh… (hashtag)TheChallenge34pic.twitter.comSO6gKQz88t

Following the season, the couple revealed that they tried to work on their relationship again during the reunion, spending time at Leroy’s house together.

They did, however, end on a sour note.

They didn’t speak again until the filming of War of the Worlds 2 a few months later, when CT Tamburello, a multi-season champ, helped them reconnect.

After the season is over…

Kam and Leroy have had a very on-again off-again relationship and it looks like these two exes are back on! ❤️ Catch The Challenge: War of The Worlds 2 TONIGHT at 9/8c on MTV! pic.twitter.com/9pwE7RtrHr — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) October 23, 2019

Two teams are on the chopping block for the purge: Kam and Leroy, and Joss and Kayleigh… ☠ #TheChallenge34pic.twitter.com/SO6gKQz88t — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) November 22, 2019