Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett of the Challenge are expecting their first child.

Kam Williams, star of The Challenge, revealed she was expecting her first child with Leroy Garrett during a Christmas photo shoot.

Beating this holiday present is going to be a difficult task.

On Wednesday, December 12th,

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett, both 22, announced their pregnancy on social media in June 2022.

“We always give each other the best gifts money can’t buy,” Kam wrote on Instagram. “And this is by far the best gift we’ve ever been able to give andamp; ever receive.”

“It feels great to be able to announce and share that we are expecting our first child!! Our journey never ceases to amaze me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber and can’t wait to meet our new family member!”

Kam and Leroy made the announcement while wearing matching holiday pajamas and holding up sonogram pictures.

“I’m beyond grateful to God for this blessing,” Leroy wrote.

“His timing is impeccable.”

“I’m looking forward to becoming a father.”

Jenna Compono, Johnny Bananas, Paulie Calafiore, and Cory Wharton, among others, expressed their delight on social media as soon as the news was released.

“All right, I’m crying now.”

Nany Carmen Gonzáles wrote in the comments section, “Words don’t describe how proud and excited I am for the two of you.”

“This baby, I swear to God, with parents like you, is going to change the world,” Cara Maria added.

The Real World: Las Vegas alum and Are You the One? contestant met in the finals of season 31 of The Challenge in 2018.

As members of Team USA on War of the Worlds 2, their bond grew even stronger.

Kam has been working hard to relaunch the Kam Collection, a beauty, cosmetics, and personal care brand, since becoming fan favorites in the franchise.

Leroy is still a barber and entrepreneur in Houston.

After relocating from Las Vegas to Texas, their relationship is stronger than ever.

Leroy wrote on Instagram in November of 2020, “You’ve been one of my greatest blessings in my life.”

“That is why I am so eager to begin a new life with you.”

“Here’s to our (hashtag)BlackLove journey.”

