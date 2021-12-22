Kam Williams of The Challenge Is Pregnant and Expecting Baby No.

Kam Williams, from The Challenge, is expecting her first child.

“We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, and this is by far the best gift we’ve ever been able to give and receive,” Williams, 27, wrote on Wednesday, December 22 via Instagram.

“It feels fantastic to be able to announce and share that we are expecting a child!!”

On Wednesday, the pregnant actress, who met Garrett, 36, while filming The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018, shared a series of photos of her growing baby bump.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in matching holiday pajamas in front of their Christmas tree, also shared a sonogram photo.

“Our journey never ceases to amaze me!! I adore you @royleethebarber and can’t wait to meet our new addition to our fam (hashtag)Christmas2021,” she continued.

Garrett sent out his own social media message, revealing that their baby is due in June 2022.

He captioned a photo of the twosome wearing a festive Santa-printed onesie in celebration of the pregnancy news, “Our greatest gift.”

“Thank you, God, for this blessing; I am indebted to you.

His timing is always impeccable.

I’m looking forward to becoming a father.”

Since competing on The Challenge in 2018, the couple has been dating on and off.

In August 2019, they rekindled their romance and announced their move to Texas as a couple a year later.

“It’s official, we’re moving to Houston! We just signed our lease to move into our new place in 2 weeks,” Williams wrote on Instagram in November 2020, alongside a photo of the two dressed in matching Houston jerseys.

“I’m really looking forward to embarking on this adventure with you, especially since it’ll be new to both of us.”

“I didn’t know my life would’ve changed like this when I met you 4 years ago, and I’m happy that it did,” the Are You the One? alum continued. “to us and our new life.”

“Babe, we did it It’s official we’re moving to Houston It’s so crazy,” the barber wrote at the time.

… I suppose anything is possible when you find love.”

