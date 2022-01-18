Kamran Shaikh, the villain on ‘Outer Banks,’ reveals that Season 2 fight scenes were shot on a shaky ship.

Season 2 Fight Scenes Were Filmed on a Shaky Ship, according to ‘Outer Banks’ Villain Kamran Shaikh.

Ebrahimi, the tough-as-nails captain commandeering Ward Cameron’s (Charles Esten) escape boat, is played by Kamran Shaikh in Season 2 of Outer Banks.

In an exclusive interview with, the actor discusses how he shot the season 2 finale’s epic shipboard fight scenes.

Shaikh is an American actor who debuted in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, where he played a minor role.

Over the years, he has appeared in a number of popular shows, including NCIS: New Orleans, MacGyver, and The Resident.

Shaikh made his TV debut in Season 2 of Cobra Kai in 2021 as Dr.

After Miguel (Xolo Mariduea)’s accident, Vizernu, a physician, is caring for him.

As a fan of the Karate Kid films, the actor says he is honored to be a part of the legacy and had a great time working with the Cobra Kai cast, especially William Zabka.

Creepshow and India’s Sweets and Spices are two of Shaikh’s most recent projects.

As Ebrahimi, he joined the Outer Banks cast in Season 2.

He also has a role in Samuel L Jackson’s upcoming Apple TV(plus) series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Ward abducts his daughter Sarah (Madelyn Cline), steals Pope’s gold cross (Jonathan Daviss), and boards a cargo ship with his family in the final episodes of Outer Banks Season 2.

When the rest of the Pogues board the ship, including John B (Chase Stokes), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and Pope, attempt to reclaim the cross and save Sarah, Ebrahimi orders his crew to fight back and keep the cross on board.

The battle between the Pogues and Ward causes squabbles in and around the boat, including a few with Ebrahimi.

Filming those fight scenes, according to Shaikh, was “truly thrilling,” owing to the fact that the ship was at sea.

The boat shook because of the choppy waters, he says.

And that movement resulted in a slew of retakes.

“Experiencing the fight sequences was actually quite cool,” the Outer Banks star says.

“We tried to maintain our balance, but we kept rocking back and forth.”

While the show is set in the Carolinas, Shaikh reveals that the majority of the shipboard scenes were shot off the coast of Barbados on a Russian boat.

“It was about five or six miles out to sea,” he says, adding that much of the final episode was shot in and around Barbados, including the Pogues’ new island discovery.

Netflix confirmed the release of Outer Banks Season 3 in December 2021….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.