Kandi Burruss of Real Housewives of Atlanta Shares Her Favorite Amazon Products from Black-Owned Businesses

Kandi Burruss recommends these Black-owned brands to commemorate Black History Month.

“It’s Black History Month, and I’m obviously celebrating it.”

During a recent live session on Amazon, Kandi Burruss said, “I’m celebrating Black History Month, and I hope you are too.”

“If you haven’t had a chance to check out some of the amazing Black-owned businesses on Amazon, I’m here to show you some products that I love,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member continued.

“You want to pour into other people and their businesses to help them grow,” the entrepreneur told Amazon customers. Scroll down to see Kandi’s fashion, beauty, and home picks from her favorite Black-owned brands.

“African American Expressions is a non-profit organization that was established in 1991.

They’re dedicated to improving the quality of life in our community around the world, and this is a collection of cards for all occasions that features some stunning women of color.”

“We always wait until the last minute to get cards when we have a birthday party to attend or when someone is celebrating something.”

Instead, I prefer to purchase cards in advance.

At my house, I keep a stack.

Have a box of cards on hand for every occasion.

Having greeting cards on hand is convenient.

This is a must-have.”

“We also have a throw from African American Expressions.”

This is something you can put on your couch.

By the fire, it can keep you extremely warm.

It’s adorable, in my opinion.

It appeals to me.”

“I think the magnifier is pretty cool.

WiredMonkey, a Black-owned company, created this simple gadget.

This will be beneficial to my daughter [Riley Burruss].

If you’re like my daughter, you only use your phone to watch TV shows and other videos.

It zooms in to give you the impression of being in front of a television screen.

It’s a fantastic idea.

It’s ideal for packing in your carry-on.

Simply place it on the tray table and watch a movie…

