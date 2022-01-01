Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn are expecting their first child.

Kane Brown, a 28-year-old country singer, announced on Instagram on Friday that he and his wife, Katelyn, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Kodi Jane, into the world.

Kingsley, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, was born after the couple married in 2018.

Brown shared a sweet photo with Katelyn from the hospital, where she is lovingly cradling their newest bundle of joy.

His caption read, “New year, new family member.”

“Kodi Jane, welcome to the family.”

Finally, the secrets [sic]are out.”

Katelyn also shared the news on social media, along with a cute photo of the happy family.

She wrote, “Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much.”

Kane hasn’t stopped gushing about his eldest daughter since she was born in October 2019.

He told ET all about the toddler back in June.

He commented, “She’s developing a personality.”

“She’s about to turn two, so she’s all over the place.”

All we have to do now is wait for her to speak.

She said ‘wow’ or ‘whoa’ today, and she says ‘Dada’ perfectly.”

