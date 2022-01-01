Katelyn Jae Brown and Kane Brown are expecting their first child together.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Just over two years after welcoming their first child, Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae Brown have announced the birth of their second child.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown are bringing the year 2021 to a close with an exciting announcement.

On December 31, the couple welcomed their second child.

“New year, new family member,” Kane captioned the baby’s first Instagram photos.

“The secrets of Kodi Jane have finally been revealed,” the family says.

The Brown family’s newest member joins big sister Kingsley, who is two years old.

Kane and Katelyn welcomed their first child in October.

The “One Thing Right” singer used the hashtag “KB3” to caption the first photo of his daughter, which he shared on Instagram at the time.

“Kingsley Rose, welcome to the Brown clan!”

A month after becoming a father, the 28-year-old artist spoke with E! News about his family’s exciting new chapter.

“It’s been amazing, man,” he said on the red carpet for the 2019 American Music Awards.

Kane told E! News, “I now have two girls at home,” adding that his daughter is “teaching me to be patient.”

Kane paid tribute to Kingsley in his 2019 song “For My Daughter.”

“Someone to play catch with, out in the backyard, to pick up the pieces of your first broken heart,” he sings in the song.

“When I turn sixteen, someone to tell me to slow down.” “I didn’t have a father growing up, so I’m going to be the best one I can be.”

In October, Kane and Katelyn celebrated their third wedding anniversary, just months before welcoming their second child into the world.

Katelyn wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of the two, “Happy anniversary to my world!”

“Every day I fall more in love with you! Couldn’t ask for a better husband or father [heart emojis]here’s to many more years and memories together xoxo @kanebrown_music,” she wrote.

