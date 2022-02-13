Kanye West accuses Kid Cudi of betrayal, as the Donda rapper removes him from the album and crosses Pete Davidson out of the photo.

Kid Cudi was dropped from the album by KANYE West, who also crossed out Pete Davidson from his photo.

In an Instagram post, Kanye, 44, revealed his split from Cudi, 38.

The Donda rapper began by posting a photo of spooky ghosts and terrifying goblins.

The terrifying monstrosities in the colorful artwork had sharp fangs in their mouths.

It’s unclear why Ye chose to share this work of art.

The rapper then shared a black-and-white photo of himself with his former collaborator.

Both musicians appeared to be eating with other people.

The Graduation star had his hands on the table and was standing up.

The singer of Pursuit of Happiness smiled.

