Kanye West admits to punching a man after a date with Julia Fox, and is being investigated for battery.

Kanye West faces battery charges after admitting to punching a man after a date with Julia Fox.

Kanye West is facing a battery charge, and he admits to punching a man.

After going on another date with Julia Fox, the rapper got into an altercation.

Here’s everything you need to know about the brawl, including West’s response.

Julia Fox, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown chilling with Kanye West pic.twitter.comhHghe4IpdB

Kanye West is a suspect in a battery case, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

West allegedly jumped out of his car at 3 a.m. on Thursday and punched a man, knocking him to the ground.

According to initial reports, the man was a fan seeking an autograph from West.

Earlier that evening, the Donda rapper was seen on a date with Julia Fox, whom he has been dating since the beginning of 2022.

In Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, the two have been spotted together.

For their LA appearance, they were joined by celebrity friends Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown.

Man who allegedly punched Kanye West twice for his autograph https:t.coxcT92Wiwdspic.twitter.comhdnc2zgn57

The rapper later admitted to punching a man who “wasn’t a fan” after the incident.

“This is the same as the paparazzi, this is not a fan,” West said (via People).

This is someone who is using your image but has most likely never heard your music.”

“It was 3 a.m. in front of the Warehouse,” he said, describing the altercation in detail.

“You have no idea what I’m dealing with right now,” I say. “I just finished these two songs, and I just got back from the studio.”

West claimed that the man had provoked him.

“And this dude just had this real attitude, like, ‘What you gonna do? And see that?’ Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t gonna stop that knockout, you know what I mean?”

This isn’t the first time West has been charged with a serious crime.

In 2014, he was arrested for assaulting a photographer at the Los Angeles International Airport.

According to the photographer, West punched him in the face and grabbed his camera.

West received a community service sentence of 250 hours, 24 anger management sessions, and two years of probation.

In 2008, the rapper was arrested for battery in a similar incident…

