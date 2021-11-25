Kanye West admits to’mistakes’ in his marriage to Kim Kardashian and says he needs to return home.

Kanye West is owning up to his errors and reclaiming control of his story.

While attending the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row on Wednesday, the 44-year-old “Praise God” singer discussed his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Kanye expressed his desire to reunite with Kim and his need to “be back home” during his speech.

“God’s narrative is that we can be redeemed in all of these relationships.”

We’ve all made blunders at some point in our lives.

I’m not perfect, and I’ve made blunders.

In a video shared by PageSix, he says, “I’ve publicly done things as a husband that were not acceptable.”

“However, I had no idea I’d be standing right here today for whatever reason.”

I had no idea I’d be standing in front of this microphone, but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Kanye went on to say that he wasn’t going to let networks like E!, Hulu, and Disney, which work with the Kardashians on reality shows, “write the narrative of his family.”

“I am my own home’s priest.”

“I must spend as much time as possible with my children.”

As a result, when I’m not at home, I have a house right next door.

“I’m doing everything I can to be right there in the middle of it,” he said.

“However, I need to return home.”

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there will be millions of families who believe that separation is OK… but when God brings Kimye together, there will be millions of families who are influenced to see that they can overcome the work of separation,” he added.

“The devil has exploited trauma to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 are Kanye and Kim’s four children together.

After seven years of marriage, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from the rapper in February.

Kim and Pete Davidson were photographed holding hands and having dinner together just days before Kanye’s speech.

The 41-year-old reality star wore all black, while the Saturday Night Live comedian wore a green T-shirt.

