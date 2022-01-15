Kanye West admitted to punching an autograph seeker after Kim Kardashian kissed Pete Davidson in front of him.

KANYE West has admitted to punching a fan who wanted an autograph earlier this week during a massive brawl.

Kanye West, 44, said he was outside the Soho Warehouse in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, at 3 a.m. when he was allegedly provoked by Justin Poplawski, 40, who West claimed had been following him for days and had been begging for an autograph.

“I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now,'” West said to Entertainment Tonight, referring to video of him yelling at Poplawski.

“I just finished these two songs, and when I got out of the studio, this dude had this real attitude, like, ‘What you gonna do? And see that?’

“I’m just gonna tell you, that blue Covid mask ain’t gonna stop that knockout, you know what I mean?”

Ye, the rapper, said he was upset at the time because of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, and a cousin who had failed to inform Kardashian that he wanted to visit one of their children at school.

“Security isn’t going to get in the way of me and my kids.”

“My kids aren’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” Kanye added.

West also expressed his dissatisfaction with Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson.

“How can you blame me for acting out and kissing the guy you’re dating in front of me?”

“That’s cool,” everyone says, and I hear that the new boyfriend is in the house where I can’t even go.”

“It’s straight from the horse’s mouth,” says the narrator.

West told Entertainment Tonight’s Jason Lee, “I told you all before, you’re not fit to be in charge of my narrative.”

“As I previously stated, I am in the process of writing my story.

I’m working on my story.

Why don’t you all go do something else, you know what I mean?”

West also claimed that Poplawski was not a fan, but rather someone looking to make money by selling autographs he received from the rapper on January 10.

“This is the same as the paparazzi, this isn’t a fan,” West said.

This is someone who is using your image and has most likely never heard your music.”

Poplawski, 40, was spotted earlier in the night behind Kanye and his new flame Julia Fox. He is originally from St Louis, Missouri, but is now believed to be living in Illinois.

For over 25 years, the celebrity fanatic has been collecting autographs.

Over the years, he has taken numerous selfies with A-list celebrities and VIPs, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Barack Obama, and Adele.

