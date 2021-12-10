Kanye West and Drake perform together at a Los Angeles benefit concert.

In Los Angeles, Kanye West and Drake perform at a benefit concert.

Kanye West and Drake are demonstrating to the rest of the world that people can change.

The artists performed at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.

The high-profile music event, which was broadcast live on Amazon Prime, was held to benefit non-profit prison reform organizations.

The show started a little later than expected, but it kicked off with an incredible opening medley by West’s Sunday Service Choir, which began with a rendition of “O Fortuna” and led into a number of different covers, all performed from the Colosseum’s stands beneath the iconic, towering Olympic torch.

Following the choir’s opening number, West and Drake emerged from the top of the stairwell in a cloud of smoke and walked down to the stadium’s center as an immediate sign of their goodwill.

West climbed to the top of the large, dome-like stage engulfed in fog, where he performed a string of his biggest and most beloved hits to a roaring crowd. Drake went to the sidelines as West climbed to the top of the large, dome-like stage engulfed in fog, where he performed a string of his biggest and most beloved hits to a roaring crowd.

ALL OF THE LIGHTS BY KANYE WEST, MIKE DEAN VERSION



KANYE and DRAKE DRAKE and KANYE WHAT A MOMENT

Drake joined West on the top of the dome stage after an hour of hits, and the two performed West’s 2007 hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of West and Drake’s embrace and show of unity before West departed, giving Drake the spotlight for his own live hit parade, and fans couldn’t get enough of their moment and show of unity.

Kanye West and Drake are going out on a high note in 2021.

That's respect for his elders!

The concert comes less than a month after Drake and West made their feud public by sharing photos and videos from a star-studded get-together at Drake’s Toronto home.

Drake shared a short clip of Dave Chappelle’s stand-up set in a series of videos, revealing that he, West, and others had been invited to the rapper’s home.

Drake and West can be seen laughing and partying in the following clip.

ALL OF THE LIGHTS BY KANYE WEST, MIKE DEAN VERSION 🐐 #FreeLarryHoover

pic.twitter.com/242myK5FUJ — UTOPIA 🎄 (@Laflame_World) December 10, 2021

KANYE & DRAKE. DRAKE & KANYE. WHAT A MOMENT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fYt3H1eTi9 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 10, 2021