Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Date Night With Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown Receives Positive Reactions from Fans

On their latest date night, Kanye West and Julia Fox were joined by some very famous friends.

Madonna shared photos of herself with the couple, as well as Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather, on Instagram.

Here are all of the details we have so far, as well as how fans have reacted to the photos.

pic.twitter.com9usvFEBUZo Kanye West and Julia Fox for Interview Magazine

Since the beginning of 2022, Julia Fox and Kanye West have been making headlines together.

In a blog-style article for Interview, the Uncut Gems star opened up about her new relationship with West.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and we hit it off right away,” Fox said.

“It’s so much fun to be around him because he’s so energetic.

He kept my friends and I laughing, dancing, and smiling the entire night.”

After spending time together in Miami, Fox claims they took their romance to New York.

“We decided to keep the momentum going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play… after the play, we went to Carbone, one of my favorite restaurants.”

She also revealed that the Donda rapper surprised her with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” describing it as “every girl’s dream come true.”

Fox admitted that she doesn’t know where her relationship with West is going, but she’s excited to find out.

January 1st,

Madonna revealed that she spent the evening with Julia Fox, Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown in a series of photos posted to her Instagram account on March 13.

“Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up………………….,” the singer wrote alongside the photos.

The first image shows Fox and Madonna together on a couch.

The second image is of Madonna and West.

West and Madonna are joined in the third photo by boxer Floyd Mayweather and another woman who isn’t tagged in the post.

Two of the other photos featured football player Antonio Brown.

Fox commented on Madonna’s post with a slew of heart eyes, red hearts, fire, rose, and lips emojis.

Madonna (@madonna) shared a tweet.

Fans are people who…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Kanye West and Julia Fox for Interview Magazine pic.twitter.com/9usvFEBUZo — SAINT (@saint) January 7, 2022