Kanye West appears enraged during an ‘intense’ phone call with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over her parenting decisions.

During an ‘intense’ phone call with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West appears enraged.

On the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday, KANYE West looked intense during a phone call.

While it’s unclear who was on the other end of the line or what they were talking about, the rapper has spent the majority of his weekend slamming his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West, 44, was seen talking on the phone in downtown Los Angeles on February 6.

Donda wore a black leather jacket, black leather pants, and black knee-high boots.

Underneath the jacket, he wore a black hoodie and finished the look with a pair of black gloves.

In his growing feud with Kim, Kanye has recently gone on the offensive.

Earlier in the day, he used Instagram to make a number of accusations against Kim, 41, and her family, including that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum believes he has “put out a hit on her.”

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” Kanye wrote in all caps alongside a screenshot of a text message in which he asked for Kim’s phone number.

“I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND I GET ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND I GET ACCUSED OF STEALING,” he said.

“NOW I’M BEING CHARGED WITH PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WETHER IT’S GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP,” the post continued.

“I’M NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE,” Kanye said.

Kanye West also claimed on Sunday that he was labeled “erratic” because he was “angry as a father.”

In the caption of a recent Instagram post that included a screenshot of a text conversation he had with Kim’s cousin, he made the accusations.

“This is an example of Kim’s cousin agreeing with me about TikTok and then asking me for some Yeezys afterwards,” he wrote alongside the screenshots.

“Her other cousin Kara called me and said she agreed with me and that she would speak out publicly, but she never did.”

“Then she suggested that I take medication,” Kanye continued.

When my mother destroyed me and our relationship, my father didn’t have any money or a public voice.

“I do this for every parent on both sides whose children’s futures are being manipulated in one way or another.”

“As a father, I don’t even have the right to get angry without being labeled erratic,” he said.

I gave that family’s culture as a whole…

