Kanye West boasts his net worth is ‘topping $5 BILLION’ and says he’s seeking ‘trusted Christian CFO’ after latest rant

KANYE West boasted his net worth is “topping $5 billion” and said he is seeking a “trusted Christian CFO” after his latest troubling rant.

The rapper took to Twitter recently to once again drop some more odd tweets as this time he focused on how much money he allegedly has – this following countless messages touching on random topics.

He wrote: “I’m topping 5 billion and I’m looking for a new trusted Christian CFO.”

Hours earlier, the Grammy winner was busy showcasing his notes on an apparent “village” and “children’s ranch,” which focuses on “supporting mothers/families” and providing “therapy.”

Aside from dreaming up his own “village,” Kanye also used up a couple of tweets to share his thoughts on random emojis.

In one tweet, the hitmaker, 43, said, “There’s so many lonely emojis man.”

He then shared an emoji of a Queen’s guard and wonders, “Why people don’t never use this? This emoji is a person too.”

Kanye also took some time to throw some shade at Taylor Swift, tweeting a picture of a rattlesnake with the caption: “Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why … I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis.”

The mega-stars’ feud last heated up in 2016 when Kanye said he gave Taylor, 30, a heads up before releasing his song, Famous – a hit which included the lyric, “I made that b**ch famous.”

Seven years before this incident, Kanye interrupted the pop singer at the MTV Video Music Awards as he stole the mic from her during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video acceptance speech.

The latest Twitter rant comes after Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian returned from the Dominican Republic after their “make or break” trip in hopes of saving their marriage.

The pair also recently enjoyed a stay in a Colorado ranch which they rented for $43K per night.

A source told Us Weekly: “Their vacation definitely helped put things at ease for the time being, but the issues they were dealing with go deeper than that and unfortunately won’t just be solved with a trip.”

Kim, 39, and Kanye, who tied the knot in 2014, have had their martial issues under the spotlight since the hitmaker’s first presidential rally in South Carolina which featured him bursting into tears as he claimed the couple considered abortion when she was pregnant with North.

After the now infamous rally, Kanye revealed that he’s been trying to divorce the reality TV star for two years

While the famous couple, who share kids North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 15 months, remain together, it is believed that won’t be the case after the holidays.

A source exclusively told The Sun: “None of their friends can see the marriage lasting more than a couple of months if he ignores Kim and her requests and just goes ahead with what he wants, even if it upsets her.

“Nobody would be surprised, or blame her, if she quietly ended things by Christmas.”