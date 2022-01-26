Kanye West chastises ex-wife Kim Kardashian for allowing her daughter North, 8, to wear red lipstick and post on TikTok.

Kanye West chastises Kim Kardashian for allowing North West, 8, to wear red lipstick and post on TikTok.

KANYE West is apparently enraged that his young daughter North is wearing makeup and posting on TikTok, and he’s venting his frustrations on ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper discussed his ongoing issues with his ex-girlfriend, as well as how she is raising their children.

North gave herself a holiday makeup makeover to look more like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Grinch, but one of his biggest problems dates back to Christmas.

The eight-year-old first applies orange makeup to her face and red makeup to her nose to look like the famous reindeer in a pair of festive TikTok videos, while the classic Gene Autry song plays in the background.

North can be seen lip-syncing to an audio quote from the live-action version of The Grinch in a follow-up video.

Ye was enraged when he saw his daughter dancing in makeup on the video site.

“If I’m not there to approve it, don’t put my daughter on TikTok wearing lipstick, or don’t put her on TikTok at all,” he said during the interview.

“It was done without my knowledge, and it happened again, so I feel like it’s poking the bear, attempting to provoke me or create this ‘crazy’ narrative.”

“To call someone insane is to say they’re trying to take away my power and do whatever they can to get people to ignore me.”

Kanye has previously expressed his displeasure with the way his children have been raised.

During his interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, the sneaker designer claimed that he was BANNED from his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party and that he is now threatening “legal action” against his estranged wife.

On the show, Kanye said, “I’m going to tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids.”

“Do not play with my children.”

I’m telling you right now, whoever you work for, whoever you think the family works for, don’t play with my kids.

“And everything will be legal.”

“It’ll all be legal, baby,” she says.

“You ain’t gonna gaslight me, it’s going to be calm like this,” he added.

But that’s not the game we’re going to play.”

Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, according to Ye, was the one who alerted him to the situation.

“I just have to give Travis Scott a shout out for sending me the address and the time and making sure I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter and the rest of the family,” Kanye said.

He went on to say that security guards tried to keep him off the property, but Kylie let him in.

Kanye West…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.