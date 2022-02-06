Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is ‘STOPPING’ him from taking their children to a basketball game in Chicago.

KANYE West claimed that his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian tried to’stop’ him from bringing their children to Chicago for a fictitious basketball game.

Kanye West, 44, posted an Instagram photo of his late mother, Donda West.

Ye appeared to be downtrodden in the image from the Netflix documentary Jeen-yuhs, while his mother tried to cheer him up.

“You need an angel to watch over you,” Donda said.

“I want to bring my kids to Chicago to see my basketball team play in front of 7,000 people,” the Flashing Lights singer captioned the photo.

“Kim is going to put a stop to that,” he added.

“How is this joint custody?” inquired the rap star.

In February 2021, Kim, 41, filed for divorce from her former partner.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, are the children of the former couple.

Since they locked lips in a sketch as Aladdin and Jasmine for Saturday Night Live, the reality star has been dating her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

Kanye also appeared to have moved on, as he was seen in public with actress Julia Fox, 31.

Julia recently told her fans on her Forbidden Fruits podcast that after their date in 2020, “nothing really happened” between her and Drake.

“Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, I told him immediately,” the Uncut Gems actress admitted.

“I believe it was the first day before it progressed any further.”

Because I’m a straightforward individual.”

While Kanye has publicly chastised Kim for her parenting choices, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently released a lengthy statement about his “constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media.”

“As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she chooses under adult supervision because it brings her so much joy,” she continued.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is causing even more pain for all of us,” Kim continued.

“I’ve wanted a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship from the beginning because it’s what’s best for our kids.”

“It saddens me that Kanye keeps making it impossible at every turn.”

“I wish to handle all matters concerning our…,” the E! star concluded.

