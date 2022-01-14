Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian’s security prevented him from entering her home with North.

Kanye “Ye” West is opening up about his personal life.

After a recent visit, the 44-year-old artist claims that his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West’s security refused to let him into her home.

A representative for Kardashian West has been contacted by ET.

“On Monday, when I went to pick up my children from school, security stopped me at the gate.

So security was between me and my children at that point, and that was not going to happen,” West said in a new Hollywood Unlocked interview with Jason Lee.

“However, I didn’t want to get into a fight about it.”

So I just sat back and relaxed while driving my kids to school and back.

I’m the one behind the wheel.

When I returned with them, North said, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And I said, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come upstairs and see something.’

‘Daddy isn’t allowed inside,’ but that wasn’t stated.”

West, who has four children with Kardashian West, claims security told him he couldn’t go inside the house, but claims he didn’t tell Kardashian West.

“I was asked to come inside by my daughter.

“I was like, I’m the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined,” West continued, before claiming that Kardashian West’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was present inside the house.

“And now I’m hearing that the new boyfriend is living in the house where I’m not allowed to go.”

And it is to my cousins that I address my calls.

And you know how opinionated my cousins are.

“I need you to go say these two things,” I told her. “Security isn’t going to stand between me and my kids, and my kids aren’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

“Yes, my female cousins, non-aggressive, just to say really simply like, look, for us to be – Certain words I don’t like, co-parent – like, from where I am from, you’re my baby mama,” the Yeezy founder continues, noting that he sent his two female cousins to speak with Kardashian West.

As a result, for us to.

