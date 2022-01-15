Kanye West claims that ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s security prevented him from entering her home because ‘Pete Davidson was inside.’

Kanye West claims that ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s security DETERRED him from entering her home because ‘Pete Davidson was inside.’

KANYE West claims that he was barred from entering Kim Kardashian’s home with North West because ‘Pete Davidson was present.’

During an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper discussed his relationship with his ex as well as her budding romance.

Kanye, 44, claims he was trying to visit his children but was denied entry.

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to pick up my kids from school, the security stopped me at the gate,” he told host Jason Lee.

“So security was between me and my children at that point, and that was not going to happen.”

“But I didn’t want to argue about it,” Kanye continued.

So I just sat back and relaxed while driving my kids to school and back.

“I’m behind the wheel.

When I returned with them, North said, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’

“And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something,'” says the narrator.

‘Daddy isn’t allowed inside,’ but that wasn’t stated.”

Kanye claimed that security told him he couldn’t go inside, but he hadn’t received that information from Kim, 41.

“My daughter requested that I go inside,” the rapper continued.

“I was like, ‘I’m the wealthiest Black man and North’s father,’ and security was able to prevent me from entering the room with my daughter, which had not been defined.'”

“And now I’m hearing that the new boyfriend lives in the house where I’m not allowed to go.”

“That’s where I call my cousins,” she says.

You’re aware that my cousin has strong opinions.

‘I need you to go say these two things,’ I said.

“Security won’t come between me and my kids, and my kids won’t be on TikTok without my permission.”

Kanye revealed that he sent two female cousins to talk to his ex.

“Yes, my female cousins, aggressive,” he added, “just to say really simply like, look, for us to be – Certain words I don’t like, co-parent – like from where I am from, you’re my baby mama.”

“In order for us to be cordial and civil, there are some things that cannot and will not be done under the table.”

Kanye didn’t seem too bothered by Kim’s presence with Pete.

He was enraged, however, that he was separated from his children.

On the show, the rapper stated that nothing should stand in the way of him, North, Saint, Chicago, or Psalm.

“They can go,” Kanye explained.

