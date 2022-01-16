Kanye West claims Travis Scott ‘gave him the address’ to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party, and Kylie Jenner ‘let me in’ at her house.

Kanye West reveals that Travis Scott ‘gave him the address’ to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party and that Kylie Jenner ‘let me in’ to her house.

Travis Scott “gave him the address” to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party, according to KANYE West, and Kylie Jenner “let me into” the house.

The 44-year-old previously claimed that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 41, failed to inform him of the location of their four-year-old daughter’s birthday party.

Kanye West appeared in a moving car in a new Instagram video shared by Hollywood Unlocked, claiming to have just left a party in Chicago.

“I just gotta give Travis Scott a shout out for sending me the address and the time and ensuring that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter,” he said.

“It was amazing to be there with the rest of the family and just see everyone.”

“Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because security, you know, stopped me once again when I got there,” Kanye said after mentioning that he spent time with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Kylie.

He said he was able to attend the party because he and the Kardashians had “an open dialogue,” and “everyone just had a great time.”

After that, Kanye “thanked everyone for their support in this situation,” and he “calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

He went on to say that his “main focus” is spending time with his family.

“My life revolves around my children, and I had a fantastic time today,” the rapper concluded.

Kanye and Kim have three children: North, eight, Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

Kanye arrived at the party hours after launching a scathing Instagram Live rant against his estranged wife and her family, in which he claimed she “wouldn’t tell him the address” of the bash.

Following the morning chaos, Kanye was spotted at the party, which also marked the fourth birthday of Kylie and Travis’ firstborn Stormi Webster.

The Yeezy mogul was overheard conversing with Kris, who reportedly only invited him to the house as a form of damage control following his public apology.

Kim and Kanye “avoided each other by staying on opposite sides” of Chicago’s birthday party on Saturday, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

“Chicago and Stormi had their joint party at Kylie’s Hidden Hills house, which was supposed to be a fun family day but devolved into drama when Kanye went on a public rant about not being invited,” the source told The Sun.

“When he finally got the address, he showed up in a rental car around 1 p.m., driving himself without any security.”

“Once he got going, he seemed fine…”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.