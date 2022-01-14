Kanye West clarifies a paparazzi-captured altercation

Kanye West explains a paparazzi-captured altercation.

Kanye “Ye” West has spoken out about the situation.

The musician spoke with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked about what happened after he was involved in an alleged altercation in Los Angeles earlier this week.

After being named a suspect in a battery report, the “Touch the Sky” rapper is being investigated by the LAPD.

West said he wanted to clear the air because what people have heard and seen “can’t be captured in a headline.”

“So, in terms of the paparazzi, it wasn’t a fan,” he says.

“I was standing outside the warehouse at 3 a.m.

‘You have no idea what I’m dealing with right now,’ I’m saying. ‘I just finished these two songs,’ I’m saying.

My cousins went out and really delivered the mission after I made the record, this impromptu shoot.

And this guy just had this real attitude, like, ‘Whatchu gonna do? And see that?’ Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t gonna stop that knockout, you know what I’m talking about.”

“It’s all of that, but that’s what Hollywood be,” West said when Lee asked if the “taunting, the disrespect, the disregard for your privacy” bothered him.

“Look, man, I’m a huge fan of the paparazzi.

He went on to say, “I love the press, I love the press, everything.”

“But then they send those two, who are probably agents or something, to completely gaslight the situation.”

This is impossible to convey in a headline.

This is why I wanted to sit down and talk to you and the rest of the world about what happened.”

West claimed that the person who asked for his autograph was not a fan, but rather someone who was “taking autographs for the money.”

“This isn’t a fan, it’s the paparazzi.”

“This is someone who is using your image, who has probably never listened to your songs, are they saying, ‘This is my song, for real?'” he said, adding that his female cousins returned at the same time after attempting to speak with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West about personal parenting issues.

“Now my cousins are returning, but they have not delivered.”

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Kanye West Explains Altercation That Was Captured by Paparazzi