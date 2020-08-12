Kanye West cryptically announces he’s ‘starting Plan A’ as he continues ‘make or break’ vacation with Kim Kardashian

KANYE West cryptically announced he’s ‘starting Plan A’ as he continues his “make or break” vacation with wife Kim Kardashian.

The two had been vacationing in the Dominican Republic before going off on a camping trip to Colorado with their three eldest children.

⚠️ Follow for the latest Kanye West news and updates

Kanye, 43, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post another one of his cryptic tweets.

“I am starting Plan A,” the Gold Digger rapper shared.

This unexplainable tweet comes just hours after he shared with this follower a series of prototypes for his upcoming collection for Yeezy.

The father of four shared a waterproof bag, interesting-looking sneakers, and a color palette for the collection.

Although it is unclear what “Plan A” is, Kanye could potentially be talking about his unreleased Donda album.

He could also be talking about his campaign for the presidential race this year.

The aspiring politician sensationally claimed Wisconsin Dems are spying on his campaign amid the “fake signature” fight, reports revealed.

Yeezy responded to a complaint filed on Friday saying his campaign was late in submitting “fake” signatures – including “Bernie Sanders,” “Mickey Mouse,” and two signed under “Kanye West.”

Other issues included incorrect addresses for circulators and affidavits from six individuals who said they were duped into putting their names on his paperwork.

The publication obtained documents in which Kim’s husband claimed that the party employed a PI to track his street team getting signatures.

Kanye alleged that this was all part of an “organized effort of harassment and intimidation” against him running – but he claimed they uncovered nothing that could be used against him.

Despite this drama with the Democrats, Kanye has seemingly been in a better mood after his most recent vacation with his family.

Sources said the couple had a “good family week” after heading out of the country “in the hopes of saving their marriage.”

Sources said: “They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado.

“Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier.”

A second insider said Kanye is “really enjoying his family time right now,” adding that the rapper is “in a great place and feeling creatively inspired.”

The family landed back in Miami over the weekend after their “make-or-break trip.”

A third insider previously told People: “They decided to travel together so they can be away in private.

“Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye’s bipolar episodes, it’s been hard for her [Kim] to think clearly.

“She just wants to do what’s best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what’s best for them.”

He has even praised his mother in law, Kris Jenner, just weeks after slamming her and claiming she was a white supremacist.

The fashion designer shared: “My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist,” alongside a smiley face emoji.

He made a slew of wild allegations about Kris in recent weeks on social media, including sharing text messages threatening to “go to war”.

One read: “This Ye, you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls?”

A second said: “This Ye, you wanna talk or go to war?”

The billionaire captioned the screenshot: “White supremacy at its highest no cap.”

Kris did not appear to have replied to his messages in the screenshot.

Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in 2014, have had their marital issues under the spotlight since the hitmaker’s first presidential rally in South Carolina.

The source added: “Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn’t her focus.”

After the now infamous rally, the Grammy winner revealed that he’s been trying to divorce the reality TV star for two years.

A source exclusively told The Sun Online: “Kim thought that time away with the kids would remind him of his most important job – being their dad.

“She even offered to fully support a 2024 run for president if he got help and listened to the political consultants they hired.

“But Kanye seems set on what he calls ‘God’s plan’ – that he becomes president. He’s saying it’s a higher calling.”

The insider continued: “None of their friends can see the marriage lasting more than a couple of months if he ignores Kim and her requests and just goes ahead with what he wants, even if it upsets her.”