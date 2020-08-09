Kanye West dances with daughter North as ‘Kim laughs in background’ during ‘make or break’ Dominican Republic trip

KANYE West seemed to be in good spirits as he danced with seven-year-old daughter, North, while Kim Kardashian appeared to be laughing while filming the sweet footage.

The 43-year-old rapper and the 39-year-old KUWTK star are currently on a make-it-or-break-it trip to the Dominican Republic reportedly “in hopes of saving their marriage” after a tumultuous month.

“It’s Friday-Ye! It’s Saturday, Sunday…” Kanye began to sing as he hopped off a moving golf cart.

The Yeezy designer then flashed a big grin as he showed off some his dance skills while strolling beside the vehicle.

Soon after, his seven-year-old daughter joined in as she danced alongside her dad.

The father-daughter duo began shaking it up to some silly moves, as a voice that appears to be Kim, 39, is cheering and laughing from the background.

Kanye “suggested they take a family trip together” amid their marital crisis, which saw the hip-hop artist claim he’d been trying to divorce Kim for two years back in July.

According to People, “the focus is now on their marriage.”

The source revealed: “They decided to travel together so they can be away in private.

“Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye’s bipolar episodes, it’s been hard for her [Kim] to think clearly.

“She just wants to do what’s best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what’s best for them.”

But the source adds that Kim “is not happy” her husband will continue with his presidential campaign.

They said: “Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn’t her focus.”

Their make or break vacation comes amid claims North would prefer to live with her dad rather than mom Kim.

Sources close to the family recently claimed that the young girl told her mom that she would rather live with Kanye in Wyoming, if the pair decided to split.

The insider said: “North knows that mommy and daddy are going through things and shocked Kim by proclaiming [she wants to go live with her dad].”

They added that North is “the ultimate daddy’s girl.”

Kim and Kanye also share four-year-old son Saint, two-year-old daughter Chicago and one-year-old son Psalm.

Weeks before he posted the clip dancing with his firstborn, Kanye sobbed on stage that they almost aborted North during his first presidential campaign.

The fashion mogul started crying hysterically as he recalled the couple debating whether to go through with Kim’s first pregnancy.

He yelled to the crowd: “She had the pills in her hand. My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying.”

Kanye – who said he was working on his laptop in Paris at the time – added: “My screen went black and white.

“And God said, ‘if you f*** with my vision, I’m going to f*** with yours.’ And I called my girlfriend and said we’re going to have this child.”

As tears were streaming down his face, he then screamed: “I almost killed my daughter.”