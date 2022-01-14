Kanye West explains why he purchased a house across the street from Kim Kardashian’s (dollar)60 million mansion following their divorce.

Kanye West, 44, discussed his recent purchase with Hollywood Unlocked host Jason Lee.

During the video, the rapper talked about his four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who are eight, six, three, and two years old.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” the Block Party star revealed.

“It’s why I got the house in the first place,” he explained.

The media spun it as if there was something wrong with me buying a home near my children.

“Nothing will be able to keep me from seeing my kids.”

That’s something I’d like everyone to be aware of.”

“Don’t play games with me,” Kanye said.

Please don’t mess with my kids.

There’s no way security is going to come between me and my kids.

“You’re not going to deceive me.”

You’re not going to use this story against me.”

On January 17, 2022, the entire Hollywood Unlocked interview will be released.

According to Dirt, the rapper paid millions for the Hidden Hills estate in California in December 2021.

There are approximately four bedrooms and up to three bathrooms on the property.

The estate also includes a ranch with horse stables.

Kanye got the house after paying about (dollar)421,000 more than the asking price.

In February 2021, Kim, 41, filed for divorce from her ex.

The Power singer recently leaked a new song called Eazy on social media.

In the lyrics, Kim’s ex seemed to target Suicide Squad actor.

Since they kissed in an Aladdin skit on Saturday Night Live in October 2021, Pete, 28, has been linked to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“God saved me from the crash just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Ye rapped.

The official version of the song is expected to be released early Saturday morning, January 15th.

Both Kanye and The Game shared the same image of a “skinned monkey” with a red background, which fans in the comments thought was a “skinned monkey.”

“MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY,” the two rappers captioned their photos.

“(hashtag)Drillmatic” was added by the game.

Kanye’s new song was leaked after he was seen in public with the Uncut Gems actress.

Julia Fox, 31, and Donda rapper were recently spotted on a dinner date at Miami’s Carbone Restaurant,…

