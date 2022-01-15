After being ‘PUNCHED by rapper in huge 3am brawl,’ Kanye West fan identified as autograph collector ‘trying to live life.’

“I’m just trying to live life and get back home,” an autograph collector claimed to have been punched by Kanye West, according to The Sun.

Justin Poplawski, 40, was the fan who got into a massive 3 a.m. brawl with Kanye West in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to sources.

The Los Angeles Police Department named Kanye, 44, as a suspect in a battery report after the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Justin, 40, was spotted with Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox earlier in the evening.

He is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, but is now thought to reside in Illinois.

The celebrity fanatic has been collecting autographs for over 25 years.

He’s taken a lot of selfies with A-list celebrities and VIPs over the years, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Barack Obama, and Adele.

Justin told The Sun, “I don’t really have a comment right now, not at this moment.”

I still have other things to take care of.

All I want to do right now is live my life and return to my family.”

“No comment right now,” Justin responded when asked if the incident had shaken him.

“I appreciate your concern.”

“He’ll figure it out,” a man believed to be Justin’s father Joseph said when asked about the autograph collector’s side of the story about Kanye’s incident.

When asked if Kanye, the father of four, had made Justin an offer to make amends for the alleged attack, the man believed to be Justin’s father said, “I don’t know anything,” and then hung up.

According to his profile on the Real Autograph Collectors Club website, Justin has been collecting celebrity autographs since 1996.

He appears to be the owner of a celebrity autograph business called All-Star Signatures LLC.

Justin wrote on his profile, “It all began with going to the stadium as a teenager to meet my favorite baseball players.”

“I quickly realized that my new favorite hobby could be more profitable than my part-time Target job.”

As a result, I started going out of my way to find hockey and football players.

“And then I started getting musicians as soon as they came through town.”

“I began traveling across the Midwest in search of better names that weren’t passing through St. Louis.

“Now, I spend a few months a year on the road (from New York to Los Angeles) collecting as many autographs as possible to help bring authentic autographs to the market.”

On Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles, the incident occurred near the Soho Warehouse.

It’s said to have happened after Justin approached Kanye with a question…

