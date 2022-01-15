Kanye West fan identified as autograph collector ‘trying to live life’ after being ‘PUNCHED by rapper in massive 3am brawl’

Kanye West fan identified as autograph collector ‘trying to live life’ who was ‘PUNCHED by rapper in huge 3am brawl.’

“I’m just trying to live life and get back home,” an autograph collector who claims he was punched by Kanye West told The Sun.

According to sources, Justin Poplawski, 40, was the fan who was involved in a massive 3 a.m. brawl with rap superstar Kanye West in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Following the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department named Kanye, 44, as a suspect in a battery report, but no arrests have been made.

Justin, 40, was spotted earlier in the night behind Kanye and his new flame Julia Fox. He is originally from St Louis, Missouri, but is now believed to be living in Illinois.

For more than 25 years, the celebrity fanatic has been gathering autographs.

The information is delivered in the following format:

Over the years, he has taken dozens of selfies with A-list celebrities and VIPs, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Barack Obama, and Adele.

“I don’t have a comment right now, not at this moment,” the celebrity-obsessed Justin told The Sun.

I still need to take care of a few things.

I’m just trying to get back home and live my life right now.”

When asked if he was shaken up by the incident, Justin replied, “No comment right now.”

“I value your concern.”

When asked about the autograph collector’s side of the story about Kanye’s incident, a man believed to be Justin’s father Joseph responded, “He’ll figure it out.”

When asked if Kanye, the father of four, had made Justin an offer to make amends for the alleged attack, the man believed to be Justin’s father said, “I don’t know anything,” before hanging up the phone.

According to Justin’s profile on the Real Autograph Collectors Club website, he has been collecting celebrity autographs since 1996.

He appears to be the owner of All-Star Signatures LLC, a celebrity autograph business.

“It all began when I was a teenager going to the stadium to meet my favorite baseball players,” Justin wrote on his profile.

“I quickly realized that my new favorite hobby might be more profitable than my part-time Target job.”

As a result, I began looking for hockey and football players.

“Shortly after that, I began receiving musicians as they passed through town.”

Right now, all I want to do is live my life and get back home.

“I started taking road trips across the Midwest in search of better names that weren’t coming through St. Louis.

Louis is the name of a fictional character.

“Now, I spend a few months a year on the road (from New York to Los Angeles) acquiring as many autographs as possible to help bring authentic autographs to the market.”

The fact that…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.