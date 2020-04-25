Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian a “Break” By Taking Kids to Wyoming

Sometimes, mama just needs a break.

As Kim Kardashian continues to work on her various businesses, study for law school and raise four kids, her husband Kanye West decided to step in and give his wife some quiet time.

E! News has learned the rapper took the kids to Wyoming for a three-day trip last week. As for mom, she was able to stay home and focus on herself.

“They needed a change of scene and he wanted to give Kim a break from the chaos at home. Having all four kids at home all the time can be a lot,” a source shared with E! News. “Kim is studying and working very hard too. They take turns working and watching the kids. They are both busy and making sure to give each other breaks.”

As for life in Southern California, our insider says Kim and Kanye try to have family time in the evening.

But as many parents can relate to during the Coronavirus pandemic, a set schedule isn’t always possible.

“It’s a constant shuffle between school work and keeping them all entertained and busy,” our source shared. “Everyone is chipping in and trying to do their part while balancing their work. It’s a crazy hectic time and they are trying to find ways to make it work for the family.”

Kim also gave fans a preview into a typical day in the Kardashian-West household in her latest interview with Vogue.

“We’re in the theater room. That’s the place that has gotten the most use lately,” Kim told the magazine. “The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor.”

And although the Kardashian sisters are practicing social distancing, they are still finding ways to stay in touch thanks to Zoom, Facetime and more.

In fact, the family recently came together to participate in a car parade for Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday. After all, it’s family over everything in this crew.

People was first to report the Wyoming trip.