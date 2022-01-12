Kanye West had his beard shaved in the middle of his date with Julia Fox?

Oh, Kanye West had his beard shaved during his date with Julia Fox?

It’s an unusual occurrence.

Kanye West needed his facial hair to look good for his date with Julia Fox earlier this week, so he had a barber meet him in the middle of their date for a quick grooming session.

The Uncut Gems actress, 31, and the 44-year-old actor went to Craig’s in West Hollywood.

And, according to Antonio Brown’s Instagram Stories, the Donda rapper set up a makeshift barbershop in the restaurant’s bathroom.

In the video, West, who is dressed in a black cape, stares straight ahead as an electric razor is used to clean up his stubble.

The fashion designer doesn’t say anything in the short video, despite the fact that dishes and personnel are being shuffled.

While shaving his beard was an unusual addition to a date, it shouldn’t come as a surprise because looking good has become an important part of West’s relationship with Fox.

For their most recent outing, the couple wore charcoal grey ensembles that were color coordinated.

Fox wore a Charlotte Knowles jacket, Diesel denim, and a Balenciaga bag, and it’s safe to assume West was involved in her outfit selection. For the couple’s second date, which took place in New York City earlier this month, the Yeezy founder surprised Fox with an entire hotel room full of clothes.

“I mean, I’m still in shock,” Fox wrote in a letter about her evening with the rapper.

“Ye had enough clothes to fill an entire hotel suite.

It was a fairytale come true for every young lady.

I’m not sure how he did it or how he got everything there in time, but I was blown away.

On a second date, or any date, who does things like this?”

In the end, the star of No Sudden Move chose to dress in a Balenciaga ensemble that included black pants, gloves, and a t-shirt before heading over to see Slave Play on Broadway.

Earlier this year, West and Fox sparked romance rumors, according to Us Weekly.

