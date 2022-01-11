Kanye West has been accused of recreating an iconic photo of himself and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with his new girlfriend Julia Fox.

Kanye West is accused of recreating a famous photo of himself and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with his new girlfriend Julia Fox.

Kanye West was accused by fans of recreating an iconic photo from his relationship with Kim with his new girlfriend Julia Fox in order to make his ex jealous.

Despite his budding relationship with the Uncut Gems actress, the Donda rapper has continued his efforts to reclaim the KUWTK star.

Kanye West, 44, has been chastised by fans for attempting to “recreate” an old photo of him and Kim with his new love interest Julia, 31.

In a video clip posted over the weekend, a TikTok user with the handle @insydwetrust warned their followers about the possible diss.

The video maker included a photo of the musician and his new girlfriend from a recent Interview Magazine photoshoot.

The couple is seen cuddling on a restaurant couch, with Kanye wearing a black hood over his face.

In the intimate photo taken to announce their relationship as official, Julia rested her head on his shoulder.

“It’s him retaking the same legendary photo from Kimye,” the user said, emojiing a broken heart.

After that, the TikTok creator changed the shot to an old photo of Kanye and Kim snuggling on the couch during their marriage.

In the throwback photo, both of their eyes were closed as they cuddled, and the user added a sad face to express their disappointment with the similarities.

Other fans flocked to the comments section to offer their own interpretations of the “recreated” image.

“He did it to hurt her,” one speculated, while another concurred: “HE IS TRYING SO HARD.”

“I literally got into an ig fight over this LMAOO!! He’s literally recreating it!” said a third.

“Not him trying to make another KIM,” a fourth sneered. “She was legendary before Him, and she’ll be legendary after him.”

“They also met on nye and then did this whole photoshoot and interview within three days of meeting. Kanye is really trying to hurt kim,” one person speculated.

“He’s lost the plot trying to hurt her so she comes back,” a final wrote. “But she filed for divorce almost a year ago, lol she’s done.”

Kanye West has been out and about in New York and Miami, flaunting his new relationship with Julia Fox.

The couple revealed their relationship in a series of photos for Interview Magazine, including the cuddling couch photo that went viral on TikTok.

“Julia is based in NYC, but she’s planning to travel to LA to see Kanye soon,” a source close to the actress told The Sun.

She’s the “perfect IT girl,” according to the insider, and she’s…

