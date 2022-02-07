Kanye West has deleted scathing Instagram posts accusing Kim Kardashian of ‘KIDNAPPING’ her daughter Chicago.

KANYE West has taken down his Instagram posts criticizing Kim Kardashian.

Kim accused the rapper of “kidnapping” their daughter Chicago over the weekend, claiming she thought he was stealing and “on drugs.”

Kanye, however, appeared to backtrack on his allegations late Sunday night, deleting them from his Instagram feed.

He has since deleted all of the claims, and his most recent posts are solely about promoting his new album and other Donda endeavors.

Over the weekend, Kanye intensified his verbal attacks on Kim, alleging numerous wrongdoings against her and her family.

He even claimed that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star believes he has “put out a hit” on her.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” Kanye wrote in all caps alongside a screenshot of a text message from Kanye asking for Kim’s phone number.

“I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING,” he explained.

“NOW I’M BEING CHARGED WITH PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WETHER IT’S GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP,” the post continued.

“I’M NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE,” Kanye said.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote in response to Kanye’s comments.

“As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I’m doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she chooses under adult supervision because it brings her so much joy.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is causing even more pain for all of us,” she continued.

“I’ve always wanted a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it’s what’s best for our kids.”

“It saddens me that Kanye keeps making it impossible at every turn.”

“I wish to handle all matters concerning our children privately,” the actress concluded, “and hopefully he can respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

“What do you mean…,” Kanye wrote on a screenshot of Kim’s statement.

