Kanye West has feuded with a variety of people over the years, including Drake, Peppa Pig, and others.

Kanye West’s feuds with Drake, Peppa Pig, and others have lasted for years.

Where’s the beef? Kanye West has remained outspoken about his beliefs over the years, and he isn’t afraid to stand up to critics.

While the Yeezy designer and Drake were once close friends and collaborators, their friendship quickly deteriorated after Pusha-T slammed Drake on his “Infrared” single, which was produced by West, in 2018.

During an interview on HBO’s The Shop in October 2018, Drake recalled, “Then, the first album drops.”

“And, of course, there’s a diss song about writing that you produced?” “I was just there with you as friends helping you, and now you’re dissing me?”

As a result, I’m thinking, “Man, this is dark.”

Since then, the two have continued to spar, whether on social media or in a verse on one of their songs.

Drake even claimed that the Illinois native leaked the news of his son Adonis’ birth before announcing it publicly.

“I explain to him that I’m having problems with my son’s mother.”

“I wake up, and all these dates are out… Then the next two days, whatever, I wake up to this passive text from him, like, ‘Yo, I love you brother,'” the Degrassi alum told The Shop.

After years of silence, the “Gold Digger” singer rekindled their feud after including a shady reference to the “One Dance” singer on his 10th album, DONDA, which was released in August 2021.

“It’s gotta be God’s plan Man, I swear these boys keep playin’ We gon’ have to square up then,” West’s “Pure Souls” single included, which eagle-eyed fans mistook for a reference to the musicians’ feud.

Though the “Hotline Bling” singer didn’t mention West by name on his Certified Lover Boy album, he did mention a rapper who is also a designer on his song “7am On Bridle Path.”

Drake rapped on the track, “Told you I’m aimin’ straight for the head, not aiming to please.”

“I don’t care who designs your sneakers and tees; have someone do it.”

