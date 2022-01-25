Kanye West has threatened the Kardashian family with legal action after Kim BANNED him from attending his daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

Kanye West has threatened the Kardashian family with ‘legal action’ after Kim BANNED him from attending his daughter Chicago’s birthday celebrations.

KANYE West claims he was BANNED from his daughter Chicago’s birthday party, and he’s now threatening Kim Kardashian with ‘legal action.’

Chicago threw a huge party for her fourth birthday, which she shared with Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper seemed to issue a warning to Kim, 41, and her family.

He talked about missing Chicago’s birthday with host Jason Lee.

During their conversation, Jason suggested that co-parenting be free of drama, but Kanye seemed to dismiss his advice.

“And to do so without making a fuss,” he added.

“Because they can make jokes on Saturday Night Live.”

In the media, they can crack jokes.

They are free to plant stories about whoever I am dating and do whatever they want.

“They have the ability to stymie deals.”

“They’re capable of doing everything.”

“But I’m going to tell you straight up, don’t mess with my kids,” Kanye continued.

“Don’t mess around with my kids.”

I’m telling you right now, whoever you work for, whoever you think the family works for, don’t play with my kids.

“And everything will be legal.”

“It’ll all be legal, baby,” she says.

“You ain’t gonna gaslight me, it’s going to be calm like this,” he added.

But that’s not the game we’re going to play.”

Kanye seemed incensed that he was not “allowed to know” where Chicago’s birthday celebrations would take place.

Travis Scott, Kylie’s boyfriend, is credited with tipping him off.

“I just want to give a shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and ensuring that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter and the rest of the family,” Kanye said.

He went on to say that security guards tried to keep him off the property, but Kylie let him in.

Kanye was overjoyed to be allowed to attend the event, but he and Kim spent the day apart, as The Sun previously reported.

The co-parents remained on the ‘opposite sides’ of the celebration.

“When he finally got the address, he arrived like a bat out of hell around 1pm in a rental car, driving himself without any security,” a source said of the incident.

“Once he started talking to the family, he seemed fine and was laughing and playing with Chicago; it seemed like he just wanted to be a part of her day and didn’t want to cause any trouble.”

The event, according to the insider, had “no scene.”

“There was no fight between him and Kim,” the source said, “but they did spend the majority of the afternoon at opposite ends of the garden.”

“He had a conversation with Kris [Jenner] and…

