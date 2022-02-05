Kanye West has’met his match’ in Julia Fox, but psychics predict that the two will have a difficult time getting along.

A psychic has predicted that KANYE West has “met his match” in new girlfriend Julia Fox, but it will not be an easy road for the two of them.

The rapper and model first made their relationship public shortly after his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian began dating comedian Pete Davidson.

The Sun reached out to spiritual coach Samantha Jayne for her thoughts on what the stars have in store for Kanye, 44, and Julia, 31.

“Can it really be love between our Gemini Kanye West and our Aquarian Julia Fox?” she began.

“Kanye enjoys being loved as much as she enjoys giving love.

He has a strong desire to be admired by his partner as well as the adoring fans.

“In order for him to be happy, he needs to feel loved by Julia at all times, but as anyone who has been in love with an Aquarian knows, this isn’t always the case.

“Aquarians have a reputation for being cold and dismissive at times; it’s not that they don’t care; it’s just that their minds are on other things in their world that are more important, interesting, or demanding.

“With Julia being such a career woman, he’ll have to get his act together quickly on this.”

Julia, dubbed “Kanye’s new girl” by many, has her own plans.

“Julia does have the ability to open doors for him as well: she is well connected, and this can make this relationship a good thing,” Samantha Jayne said.

“Finding a partner who shares her goals and ambitions is extremely important to her.

She’s a busy lady who gets things done and is willing to put in the effort to achieve her goals.

“She devotes her time to her career and ensuring a brighter future for herself and those she cares about.

So, once again, I believe this has the potential to be a significant issue between them.”

“They can be a good match and they certainly enjoy spending time together,” she says of what lies ahead for them as a couple.

A man born in the sign of Gemini and a woman born under the sign of Aquarius.

“Her intelligence will quickly make him fall in love, and they both enjoy trying new things and experiencing new things.

As they both enjoy being free spirits, there is never a dull moment here.

Something that was an issue in Kanye’s previous marriage to Kim.

“When they’re not working hard at their jobs, they both have a sense of adventure.”

