Kanye West is perplexed by his order as he appears in a McDonald’s Super Bowl commercial.

Kanye “Ye” West made an appearance in a McDonald’s Super Bowl commercial.

Customers arrive at the drive-through in the commercial, hungry and ready to place an order.

Everyone lets out an extended “Uhhhhhh” after being asked “Can I take your order?” in one of the most relatable moments.

West makes his surprise appearance as he pulls up to the drive thru in a large black truck that resembles a transformer and says, “Can I get uhhhhh?” After a cut of a few indecisive customers, including NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, West makes his surprise appearance as he pulls up to the drive thru in a large black truck that resembles a transformer and says, “Can I get uhhhhh?”

uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

The GRAMMY-winning rapper was joined by Kim Kardashian’s two oldest children, North, eight, and Saint, six, at the game.

On Sunday, ahead of the big game, the “Famous” rapper announced that he and his two children would be attending the game after Sunday Service.

The rapper shared a clip of Los Angeles Rams player Odell Beckham Jr. tossing him a pair of gloves before taking the field in a video posted to his Instagram.

ye (@kanyewest) shared this.

He wrote, “GOT THE GLOVES PRIOR TO THE GAME.”

West films from the sidelines as the NFL star throws the gloves his way.

West pans his camera to show himself sitting next to 2 Chainz and Tyga, two of his fellow rappers.

West made an appearance after spending Sunday morning sending a series of Instagram messages to Pete Davidson, who is dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

West shared a photo confirming that his account had not been hacked, assuring his followers that the posts were all his.

“MY ACCOUNT HAS NOT BEEN HACKED,” he wrote. “I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON.”

“AND WILL I BE TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SOON AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN AGAIN BIG LOVE”

