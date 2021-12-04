Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex, ‘doesn’t think any woman can put up with him,’ according to the rapper, who is pleading with the reality star to return.

According to Page Six, Kanye, 44, has “The Holy Trinity” of reasons to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend.

Kim, 41, “is already used to everything,” a Kardashian family source told the publication.

The rapper reportedly does not “have to explain things” to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star because she is reportedly “able to put up with him.”

Kim “knows how to put up with him when he’s having a bad day,” according to reports.

Chicago, three, North, eight, Saint, five, and Psalm, two, are the former couple’s four children, who he refers to as his “second reason.”

The insider claimed the Stronger singer does not “want to get a divorce” because he is “a religious person.”

Kanye “cares about his image” and “thinks [Kardashian] looks good next to him,” according to reports.

According to the source, Ye is in a “sentimental mindset right now, for sure.”

Kanye’s representative has yet to respond to the website’s request for comment.

The E! star filed for divorce from the Flashing Lights rapper in February.

She appears to have moved on from her public relationship with Pete, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star.

Ye previously posted a screengrab of a fake TMZ news article shortly before deleting all of his Instagram posts at the end of November.

“Kanye West Says God Will Bring Him and Kim Back Together, Inspire Millions,” read the headline.

He included a black and white photo of the former couple sharing a sweet kiss in the post, which he tagged his ex in.

Kanye has been linked to model Vinetria Chubbs, despite his claims that the two would eventually get back together.

The TV personality recently cleared the air and debunked rumors that she had slammed her ex-best friend Larsa Pippen in a tweet.

“If this is the shade she was throwing, I’m am all here for the pettiness,” she tweeted while sharing photos of the two.

“No shade-throwing, I don’t do subs,” Larsa responded to the tweet.

I want everyone to be successful.

LOL” I just thought of a clever caption.

“They can steal your recipe, but the sauce won’t taste the same,” Kim captioned a selfie originally.

The selfie prompted a flurry of…

