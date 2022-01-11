Kanye West posts a sultry photo of Julia Fox on Instagram, revealing that his new flame once modeled for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line.

Over the weekend, the Donda Creative account posted a black and white photo of the Uncut Gems actress, 31.

Julia looked stunning in the photo, posing on the bonnet of a vintage car in a silk trench coat and a tight bustier.

Julia was tagged in the photo, which also included emojis of a star and a love heart.

Several more images of Kanye, 44, and Julia from their recent steamy shoot have also been added to the account’s grid.

The unverified Donda Creative account is named after Kanye’s late mother and describes itself as “Galvanizing Creative Thinkers.”

Meanwhile, Julia appears to have even more ties to the Kardashian family, as she once posed in a revealing underwear shoot for SKIMS on social media.

On her Instagram Stories in 2020, the actress was wearing a black bra and pantyhose, as well as a mesh T-shirt and jeans.

Julia had tagged SKIMS in the photos, and the shapewear company quickly reposted them on their own Instagram account.

Julia is a self-confessed die-hard fan of the Kardashians, according to the latest revelation.

“Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce?” she asked Niki Takesh on the December 17 episode of her podcast show Forbidden Fruits.

“Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though? I’m gonna miss ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,'” she admitted as the long-running show came to an end in the summer of 2020.

“I’ve been watching ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ since it first aired in 2007,” she continued.

“I wanted them to be my family… You feel like you know them,” Julia continued.

Because of her whirlwind romance with Kanye West, the actress has been the center of attention.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” she explained in an interview with Interview Magazine last week.

“It’s a lot of fun being around him because he’s so energetic.

He kept my friends and me laughing, dancing, and smiling throughout the night.”

The couple has been seen having romantic dinners at Carbone in both Miami and New York, as well as attending a Broadway performance of “Slave Play.”

Julia, like the outspoken rapper, has “uncontrollable energy,” and the two are “perfect for each other,” according to The Sun.

“She has an energy that cannot be controlled,” a source told The Sun exclusively.

