Kanye West purchases a $4.5 million home on the same block as Kim Kardashian.

On the same street as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West buys a $4.5 million home.

Kanye West keeps a close eye on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their four kids.

The “Famous” rapper has reportedly paid (dollar)4.5 million for a house on the same street as his ex.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Hidden Hills, California was purchased in December.

The GRAMMY-winning rapper’s purchase comes in the same month that the founder of SKIMS filed to have her marriage terminated more quickly.

The 41-year-old claimed in documents obtained by ET that her marriage to Kanye was unsalvageable.

Her desire to “bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status,” according to the documents.

They also request that custody of the couple’s four children, as well as property and asset division, be handled separately from their marital status, allowing Kim to become legally single sooner.

Kim had previously filed paperwork requesting that she be declared legally single.

After a six-year marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are the couple’s four children, and she had requested joint legal and physical custody.

The 44-year-old “Stronger” rapper has been outspoken about his desire to mend his marriage with his wife.

Kanye West changed the lyrics to his song “Runaway” during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert earlier this month, crooning, “I need you to run right back to me, specifically Kimberly.”

The couple’s divorce hearing has been set for March 22.

