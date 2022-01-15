Kanye West raps in ‘Eazy,’ his new song about Kim Kardashian West, that he’ll ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s A**.’

In his new song ‘Eazy,’ Kanye West raps about ‘Beating Pete Davidson’s A**.’

Kanye West has released a new song about his breakup with Kim Kardashian West, in which he mentions her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Here’s what the rapper had to say about the Saturday Night Live host in his new song, as well as what’s going on in his life.

Kanye West’s new song, “Eazy,” was released in January.

In one line, he says he could ‘beat’ Pete Davidson’s ‘a**.”

“God saved me from that crashJust so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a** (Who?)” says one line in the song.

Before mentioning the actor, West talked about how he survived a near-fatal car accident in 2002.

As the Wests navigate their divorce, the SNL star has been dating the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian West, for months.

Following West’s mention of Davidson’s name, a woman’s voice asks, “Who?” as if the comedian is unimportant and unrecognizable.

West’s song was released as he is being investigated for battery after admitting to punching a man who asked for his autograph.

West also talked about his divorce from Kim Kardashian West in his new song, in addition to threatening Davidson.

His lyrics give the impression that they are working through their divorce and co-parenting in harmony.

West raps, “We have the best divorce ever.”

“If we have to go to court, we’ll go to court together. In fact, grab your sister and we’ll go to Kourt’s together.”

Because he is on such good terms with Kourtney Kardashian’s family, even in the midst of divorce proceedings, the rapper was referring to paying a visit to his ex-wife’s sister.

West also mentioned spending time with four children in lyrics such as “I watched four kids for like five hours today,” as well as his recent purchase of a house directly across the street from Kardashian West’s.

“Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door. What do you think the point of being truly wealthy is?”

Kevin Leyva photographed Kanye West and Julia Fox for Interview Magazine.

“While people were eating, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me, and Ye had a surprise for me after dinner.”

To be honest, I’m still stunned.

pic.twitter.comomATnt1s6k “You had an entire hotel suite full of clothes.”

Since the beginning of 2022, Kanye West has been dating Julia Fox from Uncut Gems.

On dates in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, they have been spotted.

Fox is not one of them.

