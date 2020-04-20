Kanye West reveals his alcohol addiction

When “Watch the Throne”, the successful album by Kanye West (42) and Jay-Z (50), came on the market in 2011, West had arrived at the Olympus of Music. Less than a year earlier, the rapper delighted fans and critics with “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”. But when neither of the two works was nominated for a Grammy as “best album”, West fell into a deep hole. The setback even drove him into alcohol addiction, as he now reveals in an interview with «GQ».
He hadn’t wanted to admit his creeping addiction for a long time. «One day I was in the office working on a collection. There was Gray Goose in the fridge (Vodka brand, note d. Red.) and I was about to pour myself a drink. Then I suddenly thought to myself: “Hell, you won’t seduce me today!”, Reveals the “famous” hit maker.
«I needed a drink every day»
At the same time, West conquered his alcohol addiction: “Afterwards, this statement was like a tattoo for me. I haven’t had a drink since I realized I need one every day. But I never admitted it to myself and I was never told that I was a working alcoholic. »
The husband of Kim Kardashian (39) never understood that. After all, in 2009 he even drank a whole bottle of cognac on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards. Because he was otherwise rarely noticeably drunk, Kanye was never asked about his problem: «People described me as a crazy person and everything – but not as a functioning alcoholic. I drank vodka in the morning. » (klm / bang)