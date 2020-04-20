Kanye West reveals his alcohol addiction

keystone-sda.ch 1/9 Kanye West has gone through dark times.

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic 2/9 He reveals that he has been an alcoholic for years.

Getty Images For Roc Nation 3/9 One of the reasons he gives is that his album “Watch the Throne” won no Grammy with Jay-Z.









Getty Images 8/9 West now calls himself a newborn Christian.

DUKAS 9/9 The rapper focuses, among other things, on services he stages.

When “Watch the Throne”, the successful album by Kanye West (42) and Jay-Z (50), came on the market in 2011, West had arrived at the Olympus of Music. Less than a year earlier, the rapper delighted fans and critics with “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”. But when neither of the two works was nominated for a Grammy as “best album”, West fell into a deep hole. The setback even drove him into alcohol addiction, as he now reveals in an interview with «GQ».

He hadn’t wanted to admit his creeping addiction for a long time. «One day I was in the office working on a collection. There was Gray Goose in the fridge (Vodka brand, note d. Red.) and I was about to pour myself a drink. Then I suddenly thought to myself: “Hell, you won’t seduce me today!”, Reveals the “famous” hit maker.

«I needed a drink every day»

At the same time, West conquered his alcohol addiction: “Afterwards, this statement was like a tattoo for me. I haven’t had a drink since I realized I need one every day. But I never admitted it to myself and I was never told that I was a working alcoholic. »