Kanye West says he ‘got in contact’ with TikTok and found his ‘Christian CFO’ after announcing plan to invent ‘JesusTok’

KANYE West proudly announced he got in touch with Tik Tok after he found a “Christian CFO” following claims he wanted to create a religious version of the social platform.

The 43-year-old rapper announced his latest plans earlier this week after saying he was “disturbed” by the content on the app most used by millennials and kids.

Just days later, Kanye updated his 30 million Twitter followers that he had made progress with his vision.

“THANK EVERYBODY FOR THEIR PRAYERS… I FOUND MY CHRISTIAN CFO. GOD IS SO GOOD,” he wrote.

The Yeezy designer then exclaimed: “WE GOT IN CONTACT WITH TIK TOK PRAISE THE LORD. I’LL KEEP EVERYONE UPDATED!”

On Monday, Kanye shared a picture with his seven-year-old firstborn, North, alongside the caption “daddy daughter time.”

The cute photo showed his arms around his eldest child near the water came after he watched some TikTok videos with North.

Kanye expressed at the time: “A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK.

“I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY.

“WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN.”

The popular Chinese social media app has been a hit with adults, teenagers and children during lockdown.

Users on the app create, watch, and engage with videos that range from fun dance trends to beekeepers rescuing honeybees.

However, it could soon be banned in the US over security fears and potential links to the Chinese government.

TikTok has denied allegations that it shares user data with the Chinese government.

His latest professional venture comes after he was spotted in NYC yesterday without wife Kim Kardashian.

Fans initially thought the eight-time Grammy winner was in town to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards – which airs Sunday, August 30.

However, the insider claimed Kanye was in town to finish his upcoming musical project.

Kanye promised to drop his latest album DONDA: With Child on July 24 – the same day his long-time nemesis Taylor Swift dropped her surprise record folklore – but his never materialized.

Kim, 39, was not seen with her husband as is said to still be in Los Angeles with their four children – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

The political hopeful’s marital problems became public after he launched his presidential bid in June.

One month later, he went on a rambling campaign rally in South Carolina in which he alleged Kim almost aborted their firstborn daughter North.

Kanye then went on a multi-week Twitter spree that fired off a series of serious allegations – including claims he had been trying to get a divorce from Kim for two years.

Things appeared to have gotten better in recent days as Kanye shared a new video which shows him kissing the SKIMS founder just weeks after she allegedly consulted divorce lawyers.