Kanye West Says Something About a Battery Allegation

Kanye “Ye” West has spoken out about an alleged battery incident that sparked an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to E! News, the Grammy-winning rapper and an unknown male victim got into an altercation in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan.

13 around 3 a.m., and that Ye had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.

According to a battery report filed by FOX LA, Ye punched a man and knocked him to the ground after he asked for an autograph from the rap artist.

According to ET, Ye told host Jason Lee in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that the person who approached him wasn’t a fan, but rather was “taking autographs to make money on them.”

“I was standing in front of the warehouse at 3 a.m.

‘You have no idea what I’m going through right now,’ I’m saying. ‘I just finished these two songs,’ I’m saying.

My cousins went out and really delivered the mission after I created the record, this impromptu shoot.

And this dude just had this real attitude, like, ‘Whatcha gonna do? And see that?’ Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t gonna stop that knockout, you know what I’m talking about.”

“Look, man, I love the paparazzi,” he continued.

I adore the press, everything about it.

But then they send those two, who are probably agents or something, to gaslight the situation.”

“This is like the paparazzi; this isn’t a fan,” Ye said of the alleged autograph seeker.

“This is someone who is using your image, who has probably never heard your songs, who is like, ‘This is my song, for real?'”

The incident happened less than a day before Ye dropped his new single, “Easy,” which features a violent lyric about Pete Davidson, whom the reality star has been dating since the fall.

TMZ released a video of what appeared to be the aftermath of the alleged altercation, which shows a man lying on a sidewalk while Ye yells and argues with an unidentified woman who is attempting to calm him down.

“I am,” she says.

