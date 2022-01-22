Kanye West sends Netflix a message before the premiere of ‘Jeen-Yuhs,’ stating, ‘Open the Edit Room Immediately.’

Kanye West sends Netflix a message before the premiere of ‘Jeen-Yuhs,’ saying, ‘Open the Edit Room Right Now.’

Kanye West has stated that he will not allow anyone else to tell his story for him.

The rapper took to Instagram to express his excitement for the upcoming release of Jeen-Yuhs, a documentary series about his life and career.

The three-part series has been dubbed a “landmark documentary event,” as it depicts both West’s early days trying to break into the entertainment industry and his current life as a global brand and artist.

However, West claims that he hasn’t given the documentary his final approval.

“For the last time, I’ll say this kindly.

On Friday, he wrote, “I need to get the final edit and approval on this doc before it goes live on Netflix.”

“Open the edit room right away so I can control my own image.”

Please accept my heartfelt gratitude.”

ye (@kanyewest) shared this.

Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, also known as Coodie and Chike, are the authors of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

After directing the groundbreaking music video for Kanye West’s “Through the Wire,” the duo has gone on to direct “Two Words” and a version of “Jesus Walks,” as well as Erykah Badu’s powerful and controversial music video for “Window Seat.”

Despite the fact that West is listed as a producer on the documentary, Simmons and Ozah claimed in an interview with Variety that they had final cut over Jeen-Yuhs.

“I told him, ‘Dude, you have to trust me,’ and he did,” Simmons explained.

“Don’t get me wrong: when his team and the businesspeople get involved, they’ll have their say.”

But I felt compelled to share this story.

It’s not a question of whether or not Kanye is likable.

The video doesn’t lie.

What distinguishes the film is that it is not a definitive work; rather, it is his journey through my vision.”

This month, Jeen-Yuhs will make its virtual debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

Act 1 will then be released in theaters nationwide on February 14th by Iconic Events Releasing and TIME Studios.

Before it premieres on Netflix in a three-week event on Feb. 16, it will be available for a one-day engagement on Feb. 10.

CONNECTED MATERIAL

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

ye (@kanyewest) shared this.

On Instagram, see this photo.

ye (@kanyewest) shared a post.