Kanye West shares a hotel room with a topless mystery woman who enjoys the breeze on the balcony following his date with Julia Fox.

Following his date with Julia Fox, KANYE West shared a hotel room in Miami with a topless mystery woman who enjoyed the breeze on the balcony.

Shortly after begging ex-wife Kim Kardashian to take him back, the 44-year-old rapper spent time with her.

Kanye spent the new year with the mystery woman in Miami.

The two appeared to be staying in the same hotel room, and the woman was even seen on the balcony with an open shirt that exposed her breasts partially.

As she gazed out the balcony window, the wind blew through her hair.

Kanye West was also seen on the balcony, wearing headphones and listening to music.

Later, the two spent time together on the balcony, while Kanye appeared to be on his phone and the mystery woman took in the scenery.

The couple’s dinner date was documented by TMZ over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Kanye and Julia, 31, were photographed dining at Carbone Restaurant in Miami.

The couple appeared to be having a good time as they both smiled at the candlelight setting.

Kanye wore a black jacket, while the Uncut Gems actress wore a sultry teal body-hugging gown.

The Gold Digger rapper was spotted out with another woman over the holiday weekend, indicating that he is enjoying life as a single man.

Kanye had been seen chatting with influencer Yasmine Lopez, 22, at James Harsden’s restaurant Thirteen in Houston, Texas, just days before.

Kanye has made it clear that despite dating other women, he wants his ex-wife Kim, 41, back.

He recently made his most public gesture in support of his ex-girlfriend by spending (dollar)4.5 million on a house across the street from her California home.

Kanye reportedly paid significantly more than the asking price for the 1955 compound, which he intends to demolish and renovate.

He bought the house in the hopes of staying close to the former couple’s four children, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE.

After almost seven years of marriage, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians filed for divorce in February.

“Kanye’s new home is a slum.

He only bought it because of its location.

It is close to Kim and the kids.

“He has a vision for the house and intends to begin construction as soon as possible,” a source said.

“It’ll be a gathering of family and friends,” says the narrator.

He wants to be able to spend as much time with the kids as possible.

Kanye’s visits were becoming more difficult because he was only living in Malibu.”

