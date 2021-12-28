Kanye West stated before purchasing a home across from Kim Kardashian that he wanted to be “as close to my children as possible.”

Kanye West stated that he wanted to be “as close to my children as possible” before purchasing a house across from Kim Kardashian.

Before divorcing earlier this year, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had a high-profile marriage.

West recently made headlines when he decided to purchase a home directly across the street from Kim Kardashian.

However, since he previously stated his desire to be close to their four children, this move may not have been as surprising as it appears.

Kardashian and West lived in a (dollar)60-million mansion when they married.

They paid (dollar)20 million for the house in 2014 and spent four years renovating it.

In 2018, the family moved into the home.

Since then, the mansion has become known for its white decor and large empty spaces on social media.

Kardashian kept the mansion after the couple divorced and now lives there with her children.

The divorce has been described as “cordial,” according to TMZ.

“We’re told that Kim and Kanye’s home negotiations were extremely cordial, and that she’s essentially paying cash to even things out between them,” the outlet reported.

During a visit to Skid Row, Kanye West rants that he "needs to be back home"

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to stop mentioning her, according to a source.

West recently bought a house across the street from his and Kardashian’s mansion.

West had made it clear a month before the news broke that he wanted to be near their children.

According to The Jasmine Brand, he said during a Thanksgiving visit to Skid Row, “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes.”

“I’ve made blunders.”

I’ve done things in public that I wouldn’t do as a husband.”

“But I’m here to change that narrative,” he continued.

I’m not going to let E! or Hulu write my family’s story.

My family’s story is not going to be written by Disney.

My home’s priest is me.

As much as possible, I need to be near my children.

So when I’m not at home, I have a house right next door.

I’m doing everything I can to be close to the action.”

West made an appearance on the podcast Drink Champs shortly before this speech, where he stated that the divorce was not legal.

He stated, “My children want their parents to stay together.”

“I’d like for us to be together.”

