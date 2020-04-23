Kanye West teams up with Chick-Fil-A to provide 300K meals to vulnerable people during the pandemic

Kanye West has teamed up with Chick-Fil-A to provide 300,000 meals to vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 42-year-old rapper and the fast-food franchise have joined forces with the Los Angeles’ Dream Centre, a nonprofit Christian organization, to provide around 11,000 meals a day to those in need in Los Angeles.

‘Every morning I wake up and stand in the parking lot with our dedicated staff, I am blown away that day after day, week after week, there is enough food to provide to folks that need it,’ Dream Centre founder Matthew Barnett told Fox News in a statement.

‘The Los Angeles Dream Centre has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials.

‘I’m so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we’ve found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community.

‘I can’t say thank you enough to the various donors who’ve made this a reality. This is what a neighbourhood, a community, and a church should always look like.’

Barnett added that the Jesus Is King rapper’s generosity enabled the organisation to deliver to vulnerable people who need to remain isolated in their homes.

Kanye’s association with Chick Fil-A is well documented, having referenced the fast food chain on 2019’s ‘Closed on Sunday’.

But the company has previously faced controversy for its opposition to same-sex marriage, including donations to controversial Christian groups criticized as being anti-LGBT.

However, in November 2019, the chain stopped the donations and said it would focus on education, homelessness and hunger.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian revealed last month her shapewear line SKIMS is looking into helping produce face masks to help make up for the widely reported shortages.

The mother of four explained that ‘we have five factories all in different countries’ while appearing on The View from home.

‘And we have been exploring that, of how to make like medical-grade masks, how to make things that would be helpful in the hospitals,’ she said.

‘I’ve been working with our partners in other companies that have donated masks and we’re working with our fragrance company to get sanitizer made.’

Earlier Kim announced on Instagram that her shapewear line would be giving $1 million to ‘families affected by COVID-19.’

She said on The View that the money will go to Baby2Baby which is ‘helping moms and babies and you know, for the longest time I worked with them donating, you know, diapers and strollers and tons of baby stuff that I’ve had throughout the years.’

Also this week, the high school graduate has been promoting her fragrance collaboration with her mother Kris Jenner in time for Mother’s Day.

And Kylie and Kris Jenner have started distributing boxes of hand sanitizer to medical centers across southern California.

Through Kylie’s skincare brand Kylie Skin and its major investor, Coty, the reality stars were able to produce thousands of bottles of antibacterial gel for healthcare workers.

And now pictures are emerging of the truckloads of the bottles being delivered to people on the frontline fighting COVID-19.

One of Kylie’s personal physicians, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, revealed on Saturday that Kylie Skin had just donated 6,000 pounds of the bottles to be distributed to different hospitals.

‘@kylieskin donated 6000 pounds of hand sanitizers to us yesterday. These pallets will soon be distributed to the hospitals and clinics around Los Angeles.

‘THANK YOU again @kyliejenner for your generous donation. The loving gift that keeps on giving’

Aliabadi shared a photo of the stylish bottle emblazoned with the Kylie Skin logo along with a message for first responders.

‘Dedicated, in partnership with Coty, to 1st responders supporting our communities.’ is written on the label underneath text which details the solution is ‘Alcohol Antiseptic 80%’.

She also posted a few snaps of a fork lift truck moving pallets of the bottles, illustrating Kylie’s generosity.

It was announced last month that her Kylie Cosmetics brand would be producing hand sanitizers for hospitals across California to help fight the spread of infection.

A representative for Kylie Skin confirmed that the hand sanitizer would be made by Coty’s factories and will not affect the production of Kylie Skin products.

The lip kit mogul has also donated $1 million to help supply protective wear to healthcare professionals fighting coronavirus on the front lines.