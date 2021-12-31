Kanye West teases his New Year’s Eve performance in Miami, which will be hosted by Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

KANYE West announced on the DAY OF that he will perform live in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

Pete Davidson is hosting his TV special there, and he’s “inviting” his new flame and Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West, 44, announced on his Instagram page on December 31st that he will perform live in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

He captioned the photo with, “Happy New Year to y’all,” alongside a concert poster featuring Future, Quavo, and Justin Laboy.

Its precise location is unknown.

Pete, 28, is hosting a live TV special with Miley Cyrus, and he’ll be in the same city for the concert.

Pete is also said to have “asked” Kanye’s ex-girlfriend Kim, 41, to accompany him, as the two have been getting closer.

“The kind of petty I love is Kanye organizing an impromptu NYE party in Miami because Pete Davidson has a NYE party in Miami,” one Twitter user wrote after the rapper shared his post.

Another Twitter user wrote, “I was just thinking earlier today how I bet Kanye will be in Miami at the same time Pete Davidson is.”

According to a HollywoodLife source, Kanye’s show announcement came after Pete reportedly invited Kim to his NYE show.

“As New Year’s approaches, he has already asked Kim to join him in Miami,” the source said.

Kim may even perform on stage, according to the source.

“It’s not out of the question that they’ll show up together as the ball drops on the special,” the source speculated.

“He’s leaving it up to her to decide whether or not she wants to participate; the invitation has been extended.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was rumored to have had lunch with the comedian over the weekend at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Onstage at Kanye’s last live show in Los Angeles, he publicly pleaded with Kim to “run right back” to him.

Kim filed to become legally single and restore her maiden name, removing West’s name from the process almost immediately afterward.

Kanye also drew backlash from the internet after buying the mansion directly across the street from Kim’s (dollar)60 million Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles, which they used to share.

Kanye’s wife and kids are “important” to him, according to a source close to him, who told PEOPLE in mid-December.

According to the source, the musician is a “family man at heart” who “loves and commits” to his…

