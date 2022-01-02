Kanye West threw a New Year’s Eve bash in the same city where Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was throwing a special.

Kanye West threw a New Year’s Eve bash in the same city where Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was hosting a special.

KIM Kardashian did not make a surprise appearance in Miami for New Year’s Eve, but her ex-husband Kanye West did.

However, the rapper had performance issues after sending a last-minute invitation promoting a secret show in the city.

Kanye, 44, announced on his Instagram page on December 31st that he would be performing live in Miami for New Year’s Eve.

Pete Davidson, Kanye West’s love replacement, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus in the same city, at the same time.

“Happy new year to y’all,” Kanye wrote alongside a concert poster for Future, Quavo, and Justin Laboy on his Instagram page.

According to Page Six, however, the rapper and his entourage had issues performing.

“His team called everyone in Miami,” a source told the outlet, “asking if they had a venue for a concert.”

“On New Year’s Eve at 6:15 p.m., everyone just went back to their glass of Champagne.”

“He wanted such a large group, like 50 or 60 people,” another source said.

There simply wasn’t enough room in a lot of places.”

Instead, Ye is said to have spent the new year simply hanging out with his friends and crew at a new club called Game Changers.

Pete appeared to start the year on a low note after reportedly inviting Kim, 41, to join him in Miami, but she was reportedly unavailable.

“The kind of petty I love is Kanye organizing an impromptu NYE party in Miami because Pete Davidson has a NYE party in Miami,” one Twitter user said after the rapper shared his post.

Another Twitter user commented, “I was just thinking earlier today how I bet Kanye will be in Miami at the same time Pete Davidson is.”

Onstage at Kanye’s last live show in Los Angeles, he publicly pleaded for Kim to “run right back” to him.

Kim filed to become legally single and restore her maiden name, removing West, almost immediately afterward.

Kanye also drew backlash from the internet after buying the mansion directly across the street from Kim’s (dollar)60 million Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles, which they used to share.

Kanye’s wife and children are “important” to him, a source close to him told PEOPLE in mid-December.

According to the source, the singer is a “family man at heart” who “will never change” his love and commitment to his family.

“He isn’t about to give up without a fight.”

Kim is his children’s mother, and he’s not about to give up on her.”